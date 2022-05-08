Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Trading Down 1.6%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.64. 98,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 208,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Lithium Chile from $0.70 to $1.53 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Lithium Chile alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66.

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining properties in Chile. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of 71,900 hectares of exploration claims; and a copper-gold property portfolio comprising approximately 22,429 hectares of exploration claims.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.