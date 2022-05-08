Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Acquires 38,820 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 126.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,820 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.2% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $378.10. 7,958,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,777,741. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $372.13 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $400.95 and a 200-day moving average of $414.06.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

