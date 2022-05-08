Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.7% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,343,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,460 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,060,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,709,000 after buying an additional 491,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,394,000 after purchasing an additional 475,688 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,854,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,514,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,702,000 after purchasing an additional 357,828 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.57. 999,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,585. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.70. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.90 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

