Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,572,000 after acquiring an additional 48,443 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 142,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 16,872 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,314,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,500,499. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.47. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.49 and a one year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

