Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 80,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 856.6% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 35,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 32,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 113,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.18. 4,995,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,501,395. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.68. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $117.74 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.