Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Has $6.45 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 191.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,711 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4,950.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period.

SPSB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,822,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,674. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.08.

