Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Invests $202,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,593,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,224,000 after acquiring an additional 453,158 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,868,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,799,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 150.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,161,000 after purchasing an additional 119,062 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 342.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 126,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,219,000 after purchasing an additional 98,271 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

VXF stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.26. The company had a trading volume of 620,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,627. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $142.37 and a 52 week high of $200.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.04.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.