Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $314.50.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $257.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.03 and a 200-day moving average of $276.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $223.31 and a twelve month high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.74 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 15.40%.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth $78,425,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 638.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,594,000 after buying an additional 147,433 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 273,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,630,000 after buying an additional 96,516 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,195,000 after buying an additional 88,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 413,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,110,000 after buying an additional 62,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

