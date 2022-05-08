Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen raised Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Livent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Livent by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,877,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,506,000 after buying an additional 571,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Livent by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,999,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,888,000 after purchasing an additional 131,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Livent by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,657,000 after purchasing an additional 93,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Livent by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,486,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,631,000 after purchasing an additional 656,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Livent by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,456,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,777,000 after purchasing an additional 58,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LTHM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.02. 3,822,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,616. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 103.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.19. Livent has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.92 million. Livent had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Livent will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

