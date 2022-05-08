Lossless (LSS) Trading 20.5% Lower Over Last Week

Lossless (LSS) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Lossless has a market cap of $14.77 million and $1.99 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000928 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lossless has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,732,684.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.47 or 0.00383863 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.92 or 0.00188066 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.61 or 0.00557868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00038913 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,282.66 or 1.89135387 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

About Lossless

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

