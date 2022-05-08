Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) vs. 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Head-To-Head Review

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for 1stdibs.Com and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 3 3 0 2.50 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 0 8 0 3.00

1stdibs.Com presently has a consensus target price of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 216.13%. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 68.17%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A Lulu’s Fashion Lounge N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.5% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $102.73 million 2.55 -$20.96 million N/A N/A Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $375.63 million 1.03 $2.05 million N/A N/A

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram. It primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

