Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Receives $4.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of Lument Finance Trust stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 55,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,997. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32. Lument Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. The firm has a market cap of $138.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Lument Finance Trust ( NYSE:LFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other Lument Finance Trust news, CEO James Peter Flynn acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $38,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Christopher Hunt acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $99,690 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 41,243 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

