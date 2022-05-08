Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 60.23% and a negative net margin of 747.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

Luminar Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.12. 6,837,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,391,947. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 21.41, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 188,172 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $2,651,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,097,550 and sold 523,062 shares worth $7,435,589. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 359,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 99.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 160,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 14.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 30,213 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 151,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

