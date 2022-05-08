Main Street Capital Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 85.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

In other Main Street Capital news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $2,122,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Magdol sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $2,123,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,010 shares of company stock worth $6,403,425 over the last 90 days. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

