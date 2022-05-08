Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUUGet Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.94 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81. Malibu Boats posted earnings per share of $1.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUUGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.72%. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on MBUU. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Malibu Boats by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBUU stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $51.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,114. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $87.21.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

