MAP Protocol (MAP) Reaches Market Cap of $33.52 Million

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 6% lower against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $33.52 million and $231,768.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,711,790.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.47 or 0.00374738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00193022 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.69 or 0.00551937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00038904 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,309.26 or 1.94822411 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

