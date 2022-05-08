Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 107.93%. The company had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. Maravai LifeSciences updated its FY22 guidance to $1.74-1.90 EPS.

MRVI stock traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.37. 4,719,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $36.16. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,053,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,622,000 after buying an additional 1,420,288 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after buying an additional 195,439 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 22,241 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $874,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 151,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

