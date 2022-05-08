Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

MMI stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.76. 201,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,917. Marcus & Millichap has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $58.33. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.20.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $553,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,134,309.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO John David Parker sold 5,624 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $256,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,817 shares of company stock worth $2,046,617. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Marcus & Millichap (Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.