Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Markel were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Markel by 438.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,572,000 after buying an additional 136,327 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,604,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,990,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 11.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,185,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Markel by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,506,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total value of $2,229,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,065 shares of company stock worth $4,529,920. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,329.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,155.00 and a one year high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,408.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,307.91.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,506.67.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

