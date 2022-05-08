MarketPeak (PEAK) One Day Volume Tops $223,122.00

MarketPeak (PEAK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last week, MarketPeak has traded flat against the dollar. MarketPeak has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MarketPeak coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,165.14 or 0.99959491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00029625 BTC.

About MarketPeak

MarketPeak (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

MarketPeak Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars.

