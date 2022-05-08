Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.13-$10.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22.

NYSE:VAC opened at $142.72 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $133.49 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 2.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.60.

In related news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,461,000 after purchasing an additional 99,965 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,410,000 after purchasing an additional 90,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

