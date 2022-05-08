Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $396.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Martin Marietta’s first-quarter 2022 earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues (products and services) beat the same. Although revenues increased on a year-over-year basis backed by improved pricing across businesses as well as higher demand, earnings declined due to ongoing higher cost inflation. Aggregates product gross margin declined 640 basis points (bps) due to higher costs of diesel, repairs, internal freight and depreciation costs. However, MLM benefitted from enterprise-wide pricing gains, organic aggregates and cement shipment growth, and contributions from 2021 acquisitions. With higher pricing, increased infrastructure funding, strong housing activity along with recovering private non-residential markets, the company is poised to gain in 2022 and beyond. Key buyouts further enhanced its pipeline of growth opportunities.<“

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $439.00.

MLM stock opened at $346.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $372.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $329.69 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.