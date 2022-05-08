Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Position Lessened by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,613,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,145,087,000 after purchasing an additional 61,835 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Masco by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,461,000 after acquiring an additional 915,605 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $196,210,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Masco by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,246,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,732,000 after acquiring an additional 58,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Investments LLC raised its stake in Masco by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,768,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,331 shares of company stock worth $3,911,613. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAS traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.06. 1,861,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,314. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.74.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. Bank of America cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

Masco Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.