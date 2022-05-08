Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 1,100 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,963,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 100,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 80,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,617,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,740 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN opened at $21.35 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89.

