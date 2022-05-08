Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 290 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE opened at $114.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $180.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen cut their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.41.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

