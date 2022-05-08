Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,997,000 after buying an additional 190,399 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,479,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after buying an additional 61,829 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,417,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,609,000 after buying an additional 31,347 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,415,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,086,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,316,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,820,000 after buying an additional 21,343 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.60.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $108.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.95 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.77.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

