Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 271.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 223,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,603,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 511,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,073,000 after purchasing an additional 30,616 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 50,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $122.15 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.94, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 312.87%.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

