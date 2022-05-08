Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $362,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 54,483.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 20,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12,892.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $188.23 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $185.65 and a 12-month high of $222.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.62 and a 200-day moving average of $208.32.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

