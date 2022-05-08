Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 114 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,261,000 after purchasing an additional 96,439 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,176,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $152.98 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $150.44 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

