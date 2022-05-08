Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 778 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.09. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.74 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

