Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 2,005 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $91.61 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $90.34 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

