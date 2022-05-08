Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 2,025 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 67,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,284,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 277,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 11,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $157.56 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $153.42 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.21 and a 200-day moving average of $164.26.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

