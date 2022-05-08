Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 2,472 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

IWR opened at $71.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day moving average of $78.65. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

