Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 8,013 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,013 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 3,947.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.43. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.65.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 371.09% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 35.46%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLOK. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.