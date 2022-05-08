MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.22-4.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.84 billion.MasTec also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.72 EPS.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.10.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $77.03 on Friday. MasTec has a 1 year low of $70.72 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 2.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in MasTec by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.