MAX Exchange Token 1-Day Volume Tops $22,825.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 8th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $1.25 million and $22,825.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,674.06 or 1.00047942 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00046338 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.00243396 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00103594 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00145076 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.75 or 0.00287806 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00009571 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004011 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

