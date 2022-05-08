MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Bought by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the quarter. MaxLinear makes up approximately 1.8% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Weil Company Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of MaxLinear worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MXL traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.27. 2,283,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average is $61.24.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $898,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,959 shares of company stock worth $2,521,240. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MXL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

