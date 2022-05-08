McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,139 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $28,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 569,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $152,532,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,475,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 15,990 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 103,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.81.

MCD traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,964,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,241. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.57. The company has a market cap of $185.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

