McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $22.90 to $23.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCK. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $333.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McKesson from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $307.15.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $18.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $333.99. 2,304,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,680. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.67. McKesson has a twelve month low of $184.43 and a twelve month high of $335.60.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.21). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,192.17% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,208 shares of company stock worth $5,059,966. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 341.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in McKesson by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

