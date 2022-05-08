Medicalchain Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MTN)

Medicalchain (MTN) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Medicalchain has a market cap of $1.28 million and $76,046.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Medicalchain has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One Medicalchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 41,472% against the dollar and now trades at $85.65 or 0.00247113 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.96 or 0.00190298 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.57 or 0.00520968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00039313 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,369.76 or 1.97251122 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Medicalchain Profile

Medicalchain was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Medicalchain’s official message board is medicalchain.com/en/news . Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

Medicalchain Coin Trading

