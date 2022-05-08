Meme (MEME) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.13 Million

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 8th. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can now be bought for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meme has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.97 or 0.00248501 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00009457 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004048 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000652 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00015744 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.08 or 0.00471110 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000597 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

