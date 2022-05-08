MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

MELI traded up $14.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $927.55. 1,179,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,840. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.74 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $858.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,086.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,184.08.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,670.50.

In other news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 100 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 261,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,983,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,729,000 after buying an additional 15,090 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,848,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,791,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

