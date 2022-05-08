Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,978 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $251,000. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 170.8% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,898 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Group raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,328.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,131 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

Shares of FB traded down $4.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,733,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,943,624. The company has a market cap of $551.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.99. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.