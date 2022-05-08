Method Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $559.00 (MTHD)

Method Finance (MTHD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Method Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Method Finance has a market cap of $156,856.79 and $559.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Method Finance has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,270.85 or 0.99999588 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00029356 BTC.

Method Finance Profile

Method Finance (MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,560,052 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Method Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Method Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

