MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $195.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.60 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients updated its FY22 guidance to $4.15-4.35 EPS.

NASDAQ MGPI traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $95.81. 199,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,744. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.70 and a 200-day moving average of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $102.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $31,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David E. Dykstra sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $226,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,835 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 62.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 45,867 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $1,970,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 21,722 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $1,576,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

