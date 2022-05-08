Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $35,000. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.79.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $67.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.34 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.82.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.