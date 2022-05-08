MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Lowered to $453.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MSTR. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $613.29.

MSTR opened at $294.24 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $282.55 and a fifty-two week high of $891.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $432.19 and a 200-day moving average of $521.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,868,000 after buying an additional 288,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 587,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,158,000 after purchasing an additional 461,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,689,000 after purchasing an additional 42,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,352,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

