MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.84

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.58. MICT shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 391,899 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MICT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MICT. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of MICT by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 449,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 297,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MICT by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 147,277 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MICT by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,813 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MICT by 253.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 96,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in MICT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.

