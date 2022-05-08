MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.84

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.58. MICT shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 391,899 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MICT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MICT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of MICT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of MICT by 2,290.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 22,909 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MICT by 3,664.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 24,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MICT by 253.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 96,404 shares in the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MICT

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.

