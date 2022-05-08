MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.84

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.58. MICT shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 391,899 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MICT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84.
About MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)
MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.
