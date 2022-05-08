MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of MOFG opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.65.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 28.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

